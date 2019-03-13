Which Act Are You Tuning in for at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards?

The big day is almost here...the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards take place tomorrow.

On Thursday, this year's award show will air on Fox and we cannot wait to see what happens. Which fan army will win? Which artists will come out winners? Only time will tell, but what we do know is that the performing lineup has already been announced and it's good.

This year there are a lot of fantastic groups and solo artists taking the stage, all of which we'd love to see live. While we won't be there in person, we can watch and we definitely will be. It's basically going to be one epic concert on TV, which we are all about.

The real question is which act are you tuning in to see? With acts like The Backstreet Boys, Ariana Grande, Alicia Keys and John Legend all set to slay the stage it's hard to choose just one.