Jussie Smollett Attends Hearing Ahead of Disorderly Conduct Court Case

Jussie Smollett attended a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courts Building in Chicago on Tuesday. The hearing was to determine whether cameras would be allowed in the courtroom during his upcoming case.

The Empire actor arrived at the Cooks County court in a gray coat, which he wore over gray pants, a white button-up shirt and a tie. He also covered his eyes with a pair of sunglasses.

According to Charlie De Mar of CBS Chicago, the judge determined cameras will be permitted in the courtroom for Smollett's hearing on Thursday. Per de Mar, who attended the court appearance, Smollett's legal team claimed they welcome cameras as a counter to the "misinformation" allegedly shared with the media.

The hearing came just days after Smollett was indicted on 16 felony counts for allegedly lying to police about being the victim of a homophobic and racist attack. The indictment came a month after Smollett was arrested and charged with one count of disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report. He was later released on a $100,000 bond.