Kate Middleton Has a Blast With Babies While Talking the Ups and Downs of Parenting

Kate Middleton knows a thing or two when it comes to babies. After all, she's had three of her own.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked right at home as she visited the Henry Fawcett Children's Center to see how the the Lambeth Early Action Partnership uses the facilities to support parents, carers and their children.

In lieu of her more typical dresses, Middleton donned wide-leg black pants with a purple Gucci pussy-bow silk-crepe blouse and accessorized with a top-handle purse for the event. The mother of three took a seat on the floor as she joined parents and their toddlers for a "Together Time" session, designed to help parents understand their child's cues and build confidence in their parenting.