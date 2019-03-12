How Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin Make Co-Parenting Work

It's been five years since Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martinbroke up and made headlines for "conscious uncoupling." On Tuesday's episode of Today, the actress opened up about co-parenting with the Coldplay singer and how they make their modern family work.

"We really made the commitment to maintaining the family—even though we weren't going to be a couple," Paltrow told Today's Savannah Guthrie. "And so we sort of thought through that: How would that work and how would that be? Both Chris and I have made a commitment to continue to love the things about each other that we've always loved and to really continue to develop our friendship and to find ways to continue to communicate."

However, the Goop head admitted it's been a "long process."

"You really have to focus on forgiveness and, you know, spite that comes up—you have to let it go….It's definitely not effortless," she explained. "But now, at this point five years later, it's pretty good. But the first couple of years, it was very effortful. And for the sake of the children, we were really committed to maintaining the family structure, even though it looks a little bit different."

Even though Paltrow and Martin initially received some criticism for their newly coined phrase, she said it's nice to "see the culture embrace the idea."