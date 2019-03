Disney Grants Your Wish by Releasing Aladdin's First Full Trailer: Watch It Here

Your wish has just been granted.

Disney released the first full trailer for its live-action remake of Aladdin on Tuesday. The two-minute-and-13-second clip premiered during Good Morning America.

The action-packed clip features everything, from Aladdin and Princess Jasmine's magic carpet ride to a sneak peek of the evil villain Jafar. It also shows Aladdin heading into The Cave of Wonders and rubbing the magical lamp to release the genie. Iago, Abu the Monkey and Rajah the tiger make cameos, as well. Fans even get to hear a little bit of the classic tune "A Whole New World."

The film features a star-studded cast. Will Smith plays Genie, Naomi Scott plays Princess Jasmine and Mena Massoud plays Aladdin.