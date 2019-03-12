What Does Meghan Markle Have to Do With Kate's Baby on This Is Us?

What does Meghan Markle have to do with This Is Us? Well, if Meghan Markle was in the hospital and going into early labor, her family wouldn't be kept in the dark in the waiting room like Kate Pearson's (Chrissy Metz) clan.

"If Meghan Markle were here, right, her doctor would be out here giving us updates every two minutes," Kevin (Justin Hartley) says in the exclusive clip above. "And Kate better not be back there getting anything less than Meghan Markle treatment, whatever that is."

"Baby Markle. Y'all know Baby Markle is going to pop out in full hair and make-up, right? Little crown and scepter, just [waving]," Randall (Sterling K. Brown) says.