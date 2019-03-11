Kim Kardashian Will Pay 5 Years of Rent for Former Inmate Who Was Denied Housing

Kim Kardashian's criminal justice reform influences have reached new heights once again.

A source confirmed to E! News on Monday that the 38-year-old has agreed to pay five years of rent for Matthew Charles, a former inmate who was denied housing after being granted clemency. Charles posted the happy news to Facebook and revealed that Kardashian "heard about my situation" and was "moved" by it. She then decided to help him out in an "unbelievable" way.

"Kim did not do this for attention or publicity, but I had to share it, because it's to good not to, and my heart is about to burst with happiness, that I wish you to rejoice in this news with me," Charles wrote on the social media platform. "THANK YOU KIM KARDISHIAN-WEST and TRACY FOR THE LOVE SHOWN TO ME WHEN I WAS LOCKED UP. AND NOW THAT I'M FREE.. MY HEART IS ENLARGED."

According to the Nashville Tennessean, Charles was released on Jan. 3 as a part of President Donald Trump's First Step Act.