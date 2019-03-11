The Bachelor Finale: What Came After the Fence Jump and Those Shocking Breakups

It's official: that fence jump was the most dramatic thing that has ever happened on The Bachelor.

In truth it was more than just the fence jump. It was the fact that with two women still remaining, Colton got so mad that one of the women left that he grabbed his wallet, threw off his mic, ran out the door, hopped a fence, and got lost for long enough that the crew had to search for him in vans, and Chris Harrison was making phone calls to the United States, preparing to call the cops.

Finally, they caught up with a "dark figure" way down the road, and Chris had to plead with Colton to come back. It was fine if Colton wanted to quit, but he still had to be driven back to the hotel. So Colton got in the van, and the next thing we saw was Chris knocking on Colton's door the next day.

"Last night was wild," said Chris in a bit of an understatement.

Colton explained that while he was falling in love with Hannah and Tayshia, he had already fallen in love with Cassie.