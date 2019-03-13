Relive Ariana Grande's First iHeartRadio Music Awards 5 Years Ago

Ariana Grande is back in action at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The "7 Rings" singer is nominated for five awards at the March 14 show, including Female Artist of the Year and Best Music Video. Fellow nominees in the Female Artist of the Year category include Cardi B (who has 14 nominations—the most of the night), Dua Lipa, Halsey and Camila Cabello

The iHeartRadio Music Awards are a fairly new show compared to some other major nights in music, such as the Grammys, MTV VMAs, Billboard Music Awards and more. The iHeartRadio Awards first came into fruition in 2014 and some of those first year winners included Rihanna for Artist of the Year, Pitbull and Kesha's hit track "Timber" for Best Collaboration of the Year, Lorde for Best New Artist and Avicii's "Wake Me Up" for Best EDM Song.

Grande performed "The Way" and "Problem" at the inaugural show, and it feels fitting that five years later she'll be back onstage to showcase some of her newest hits. Plus, she won the iHeartRadio Young Influencer Award that year, and she's most definitely lived up to that accolade.