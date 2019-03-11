Hailey Baldwin Reveals the ''Biggest'' Secret About Her Appearance and It's Not What You'd Expect

When it comes to beauty, Hailey Baldwin likes to keep things fuss-free.

For her, getting dolled-up is all about taking the "less is more" approach.

"I think that less is more when it comes to makeup: I enjoy having a bare-looking face rather than a full, done-up look," Baldwin tells Marie Claire. "I'm just so impatient and I don't like spending a lot of time on myself every day."

Her go-to essentials are "Bare Minerals' foundation stick, brow gel, some mascara, blush and highlighter." Seriously, that's how she achieves her everyday look! As she puts it, "I like to look a little flushed and dewy."

However, when she does indulge in a little self-care, the 22-year-old star reveals her biggest beauty weapon. And let's just say the secret to her flawless appearance is both surprising and genius.

"The biggest thing that makes a difference in my looks—and my energy level—is exercising consistently."