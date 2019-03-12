iHeartRadio Music Awards 2019: 5 Things You Need to Know Before the Big Show

One of music's biggest nights is only days away!

With the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards coming up, it's time to break down all that's in store for fans come Thursday.

As is the case every year, the ceremony will feature a handful of star-studded performances, celebrity guests, plenty of awards and, as is the case in Hollywood, maybe even a few surprises (crossing our fingers!).

With performers like Drake, Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello all up for statues this year, it's bound to be a show for the pop culture history books.

But, before a new slate of stars are dubbed iHeartRadio Music Award winners, here's everything you need to know ahead of the show: