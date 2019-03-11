Emmy Rossum Explains Her Final Shameless Scene With William H. Macy

Executive producer John Wells explained the scene, and how different it was from Fiona's goodbye with Lip.

"They're the same scene, but with completely different personalities on the two people saying goodbye. The whole subtext of Lip's scene with Fiona is, ‘Thank you.' He is not surprised. He's thankful. He's happy for her. It's a scene about a character understanding what's been done for him and being joyful about her getting a chance to make her own choices about what she wants to do next, which is the exact opposite of what happens with Frank, who's a narcissist and feels that everybody's always leaving him," Wells told TVLine. "That Monica left him, and his mother left him, and now Fiona's leaving him. So it's all about him and how badly he feels, and [he] isn't thankful. I sort of intentionally shot it so that you see Frank, but Fiona can't see his face. So we can actually see how painful it is for him, even though he's refusing to say what we all know he should say, but he just can't bring himself to say it. He even knows he's supposed to say it. But he can't bring himself to say it, because she's deserting him, she's leaving him."