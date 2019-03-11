U.S. Olympic Cyclist Kelly Catlin Dead at 23

U.S. Olympic track cyclist Kelly Catlin has died at the age of 23.

The athlete was found dead in her campus residence at Stanford University late last week.

In a letter sent to VeloNews, Catlin's father, Mark Catlin, stated she died by suicide.

"There isn't a minute that goes by that we don't think of her and think of the wonderful life she could have lived," he wrote. "There isn't a second in which we wouldn't freely give our lives in exchange for hers. The hurt is unbelievable."

The cycling community also mourned her death.

"The U.S. cycling community suffered a devastating loss with the passing of Kelly Catlin, USA Cycling National Team member," Rob DeMartini, USA Cycling president and CEO, wrote in a statement. "Kelly was more than an athlete to us, and she will always be part of the USA Cycling family. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Catlin family. This is an incredibly difficult time and we want to respect their privacy."

In addition, he stated that "the entire cycling community is mourning this immense loss" and that USA Cycling is "offering continuous support to Kelly's teammates, coaches and staff." He also claimed the organization encourages "all those who knew Kelly to support each other through the grieving."

"We are deeply saddened by Kelly's passing, and we will all miss her dearly," he concluded. "We hope everyone seeks the support they need through the hard days ahead, and please keep the Catlin family in your thoughts."