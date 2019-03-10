Kim Kardashian Has the Cutest Nickname for Saint West

Ready or not, here comes Saint West!

Kim Kardashian shared some photos of her son being as playful as can be on Sunday. Her pictures, which were all in black and white, showed Saint laying down in a ball pit in a variety of positions. In some instances he's laying on his stomach with his head covered, and in others he's flashing the biggest smile. His little sister Chicago West made a brief cameo in one of the pictures, too.

Those two have always been "inseparable" as Kim puts it, and playtime is clearly no exception.

It seems like Saint's gallivanting in the ball put has earned him a new nickname: "the king of hide and seek." Saint of the ball pit, perhaps?

He's already an expert ball player, too. In September, he joined his dad Kanye Westto throw the first pitch at a Chicago Cubs-Chicago White Sox baseball game. Game results aside, Saint's MLB debut made him the clear winner of the day.