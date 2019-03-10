breaking! Jennifer Lopez Is Engaged to Alex Rodriguez

Miley Cyrus' Throwback Photo With Hailey Baldwin Will Make Your Day

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Mar. 10, 2019 4:41 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Miley Cyrus, Hailey Baldwin

Getty Images

Miley Cyrus is taking it way, way back.

The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer posted a series of throwback photos on her Instagram Story on Sunday that sort of feel like something straight out of Inception. She shared pics of herself posing next to Nicki Minaj, hugging Emily Osment, kissing Katy Perrylaughing with Emma Roberts and so much more. The images could give anyone a whopping case of nostalgia.

The photos were all pegged to International Women's Day, which was Friday. That didn't stop the 26-year-old singer from publicizing her love for some fellow strong females. Apparently some people left the singer comments about the fact that she was sharing these tributes after International Women's Day. Others wondered if she was "high or hacked," but she posted a tweet in response that said it all. 

"Is it still Women's Day? Oh wait ... that's EVERY. F---N. DAY!" she wrote next to a gif of her kissing her biceps. 

There was one photo, however, that really brought up all the feels.

Photos

Miley Cyrus' Best Looks

She uploaded a picture of herself and Hailey Baldwinmaking funny faces at the camera. Cyrus' eyes were closed and she rocked a plaid driver's cap and black top. Mrs. Justin Bieber stuck her tongue out and the two were clearly in the middle of sharing a huge laugh.

"I feel [100 emoji] and 100 at the same time," Cyrus wrote.

Miley Cyrus, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

Baldwin shared the same image on her Instagram Story. She wrote, "Oh God" with a bunch of emojis and added "hahaha."

Their relationship goes back many years because the "Party in the U.S.A." singer was close friends with Baldwin's sister, Alaia Baldwin. Although, it turns out that the two of them weren't always nice to Hailey.

Cyrus surprised the 22-year-old on an episode of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke, which also featured Kendall Jenner in the driver's seat.

The Hannah Montana star told the car how she and Alaia would "be evil" to Hailey.

"She would try to play with us, like me and Alaia...we would lock her out of the room...and be evil," she explained.

Hailey has not let all bygones be bygones in this situation, either. She recalled, "My older sister and her used to gang up on me."

Sounding like a totally protective sibling, Cyrus reassured the younger Baldwin sister that she did it out of love and to teach her a lesson about the future. "I had to. It made you who you are. It made you stronger. Now you can always take the trolls and s--t because I was such a troll," she said.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Baldwin replied, "Miley was the biggest troll to me...she prepared me for this industry."

Both of them turned out pretty well, too. They're both thriving in their careers and seeming to enjoy every minute of newlywed life. Cyrus and Baldwin have also proven to be the most supportive spouses, whether that's publicly or privately.

For instance, just one day after the 2019 Grammys Cyrus walked the red carpet in lieu of Liam Hemsworth at the premiere of Isn't It Romantic because he was recovering from kidney stones. She made it pretty clear that he was missed, too.

In a less public field, Baldwin has been the "rock" for Bieber amid his "difficult" struggle with depression, which he opened up about on Saturday night.

From the looks of it, Cyrus can't stop and won't stop praising the important women in her life, and we're here for it.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Miley Cyrus , Hailey Baldwin , Nostalgia , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
JWoww, Birthday, Atlantic City

Inside JWoww's Surprise Birthday Party With Her Jersey Shore Co-Stars

Shameless, Emmy Rossum

Emmy Rossum Reflects on Shameless Before Her Final Episode

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

All the Details on Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Engagement (and Her Ring)

Jennifer Lopez

Let's Compare Jennifer Lopez's 5 Engagement Rings

Charlize Theron, SXSW Festival

Jon Hamm, Nina Dobrev, Charlize Theron and More Stars Shine at 2019 SXSW Festival

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Road to Engagement

Kirsten Corley, Chance The Rapper

Chance the Rapper Marries Kirsten Corley: Inside Their Star-Studded Wedding

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.