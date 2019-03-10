breaking! Jennifer Lopez Is Engaged to Alex Rodriguez

Emmy Rossum Reflects on Shameless Before Her Final Episode

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Mar. 10, 2019 3:21 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Shameless, Emmy Rossum

Showtime

It's a big night for Emmy Rossum.

Rossum's final episode of Shameless airs tonight, and she took a moment to reflect on her career on the show and what it all means to her. Rossum, who plays the character Fiona Gallagher, shared a still from the pilot episode where she's wearing a blue coat, blue and red scarf and holding a flip phone. Remember what those are?!

"Here is a picture taken eight years ago during our pilot," she captioned the picture. "Today, 110 episodes later, I am filled with gratitude for my shameless family and for our faithful audience."

Rossum continued, "I'll be watching with love and can't wait to see what comes next."

The Cold Pursuit actress shocked fans in August when she announced she would be leaving the show.

Read

Emmy Rossum Leaves Shameless: What Happened to Fiona Gallagher?

Rossum revealed the news in a long Facebook post where she described the meaningful relationships she's made from the show and how her life has changed because of it.

"This business is always an adventure, full of travel and opportunities to tell stories. Usually as an actor, every few months, you travel to a new place, start a new project, build a new character, learn new rhythms, new inside jokes with your crew, make new friends," she wrote. "Until 'Shameless' came into my life 8 years ago, I led that kind of transient wonderful life of an actor. And I never realized how much I actually craved the kind of continuity that this show has given me. And given all of us in the crew."

She added, "There are these real connections, real friendships that bring us back season after season after season."

Shameless, Emmy Rossum

Chuck Hodes/SHOWTIME

Rossum also wrote about the Gallagher family, both on and off the screen.

She shared, "See, in real life, unlike Fiona, I'm an only child. I never had a big family. Being ensconced in that messy Gallagher family love is something I'd always dreamed of. But even off set, it feels real. We've watched the kids grow up into the strong, talented, independent human beings that they are."

Rossum said it was "a gift" to be able to play Fiona. "She is a mother lion, fierce, flawed and sexually liberated. She is injured, vulnerable, but will never give up. She is living in an economic depression, but refuses to be depressed. She is resourceful. She is loyal. She is brave," Rossum wrote.

Her fellow co-stars and fans alike sing her praises. Jeremy Allen White, who plays Lip Gallagher, told Variety her presence and role "will never be replaced." 

White added, "As sad as I am to lose Emmy as an acting partner, it's kind of exciting because it's gonna be a different show; it'll mix things up." Some cast members are pretty confident she'll make some sort of comeback on the show, however, before it ends.

Shameless, Emmy Rossum

Showtime

William H. Macy said, "I think Emmy will come back and make a guest appearance before this thing sets sail. She better, otherwise I'm gonna grab her by the ear and bring her back."

Just months after Rossum announced her departure, Cameron Monaghan shared the news that he would also be leaving the show. In January, however, it was revealed that he would have a recurring role on season 10 of the show.

Rossum made one final request in her August announcement about the show: "There is much more Gallagher story to be told. I will always be rooting for my family. Try not to think of me as gone, just think of me as moving down the block.."

Shameless airs on Sunday at 9 p.m. on Showtime.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ , Shameless , TV , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Case Against Adnan Syed

The Case Against Adnan Syed Will Serve As a New "Trial for Many Reasons"

Fran Drescher, Sarah Drew, Pauley Perrette, Ken Jeong, Jennifer Morrison, Pilot casting gallery

Your Favorite Stars Are Plotting TV Comebacks

Shameless, Emmy Rossum

Emmy Rossum Is "Never Going to Be Replaced" on Shameless

Game of Thrones

The "Key Players" of Game of Thrones' Final Season Are Women

Michael Jackson, The Simpsons

The Simpsons Pulls Michael Jackson Episode After Leaving Neverland

Carpool Karaoke, Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers Spill More Family Secrets in Carpool Karaoke

The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory Finally Finds a Reason for Sheldon to Like Babies

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.