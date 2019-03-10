Emmy Rossum Reflects on Shameless Before Her Final Episode

It's a big night for Emmy Rossum.

Rossum's final episode of Shameless airs tonight, and she took a moment to reflect on her career on the show and what it all means to her. Rossum, who plays the character Fiona Gallagher, shared a still from the pilot episode where she's wearing a blue coat, blue and red scarf and holding a flip phone. Remember what those are?!

"Here is a picture taken eight years ago during our pilot," she captioned the picture. "Today, 110 episodes later, I am filled with gratitude for my shameless family and for our faithful audience."

Rossum continued, "I'll be watching with love and can't wait to see what comes next."

The Cold Pursuit actress shocked fans in August when she announced she would be leaving the show.