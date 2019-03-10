Let's Compare Jennifer Lopez's 5 Engagement Rings

Don't be fooled by the rocks that she's got...make that gotten.
Jennifer Lopez, 49, got engaged this weekend for the fifth time, to her boyfriend of two years, Alex Rodriguez. The 43-year-old former New York Yankees star proposed to her during a tropical vacation with a massive diamond engagement ring that jewelry experts estimate cost between $1 million and $5 million!
The singer and actress has been married three times before, most recently to Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 10-year-old twins Max and Emme. She was also famously engaged to Ben Affleck. The couple, dubbed Bennifer, announced their split in January 2004 after two years together.
Over the past couple of years, J.Lo and A-Rod have become a popular celebrity power couple and news of their engagement delighted scores of fans, who also marveled at her new gigantic diamond engagement ring.
See photos and details about Lopez's engagement rings, past and present, and the men who gave them to her.
Husband No. 1: Ojani Noa
J.Lo married the waiter-turned-restaurateur in 1997 and the two divorced less than a year later.
Engagement Ring No. 1
Ohani Noa proposed to J.Lo with what appears to be a pear-shaped diamond ring, worth an estimated six figures.
Husband No. 2: Cris Judd
J.Lo and her former back-up dancer wed in 2001. The two split less than a year later and finalized a divorce in January 2003, while she was engaged to Ben Affleck.
Engagement Ring No. 2
Cris Judd proposed to J.Lo with this emerald-cut diamond ring, estimated to be worth six figures.
Fiancé No. 3: Ben Affleck
J.Lo and the actor began dating in 2002, when they filmed famous flop Gigli. They later starred in the movie Jersey Girl and the singer's "Jenny From the Block" music video. That November, Affleck proposed to J.Lo. The two planned on having a wedding ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, on Sept. 14, 2003. Affleck called it off four days beforehand, citing "excessive media attention." He and J.Lo announced a few months later that they had split.
Engagement Ring No. 3
Affleck gave J.Lo a 6.1-carat pink-diamond solitaire Harry Winston ring, estimated to be worth between $1.2 and $2.5 million.
Husband No. 3: Marc Anthony
The two singers, who share twins Max and Emme, wed in 2004 and announced their split in 2011. Anthony filed for divorce a year later and it was finalized in 2014.
Engagement Ring No. 4
Anthony proposed to Lopez with an 8.5-carat blue diamond Harry Winston engagement ring, estimated to be worth $4 million.
Fiancé No. 5: Alex Rodriguez
The two began dating in February 2017.
Engagement Ring No. 5
The former New York Yankees star proposed to J.Lo on March 9, 2019 with this 15-carat emerald-cut diamond engagement ring, estimated to be worth between $1 million and $5 million.
