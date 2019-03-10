Let's Compare Jennifer Lopez's 5 Engagement Rings

Don't be fooled by the rocks that she's got...make that gotten.

Jennifer Lopez, 49, got engaged this weekend for the fifth time, to her boyfriend of two years, Alex Rodriguez. The 43-year-old former New York Yankees star proposed to her during a tropical vacation with a massive diamond engagement ring that jewelry experts estimate cost between $1 million and $5 million!

The singer and actress has been married three times before, most recently to Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 10-year-old twins Max and Emme. She was also famously engaged to Ben Affleck. The couple, dubbed Bennifer, announced their split in January 2004 after two years together.

Over the past couple of years, J.Lo and A-Rod have become a popular celebrity power couple and news of their engagement delighted scores of fans, who also marveled at her new gigantic diamond engagement ring.