Jon Hamm, Nina Dobrev, Charlize Theron and More Stars Shine at 2019 SXSW Festival

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Mar. 10, 2019 2:18 PM

Charlize Theron, SXSW Festival

Gary Miller/FilmMagic

Austin, Texas was shining bright this weekend thanks to the jam-packed schedule at the 2019 SXSW Festival. 

Each year, speakers, celebrities, politicians and more arrive in the city for days filled with conferences, talks, panels and premieres. This year, SXSW runs from March 8-17 and the lineup of events does not disappoint.

Texas native (and noted University of Texas alum) Matthew McConaughey kept it cool at The Beach Bum premiere and brought along his wife Camila Alves and mom Kay McConaugheyHandmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss spoke alongside Grammy winner Brandi Carlile and Jodie Foster

Jon Hamm had a bunch of reasons to celebrate, too. The Mad Men star turned 48 on Sunday and celebrated with some of his close friends at Amazon's "Saints & Sinners" party, which was pegged to his upcoming show called Good Omens. The birthday boy even got a special shout out by a group of a capella singing nuns known as the Chattering Nuns, who are also affiliated with Good Omens.

These nuns were totally the life of the party. "Happiest of birthdays to this handsome devil! I know that he's supposed to play an angel and all, but I've never seen so many nuns suddenly wish to break their vows all at once!!" the nuns wrote on Instagram.

It looks like he had a happy and holy birthday.

Charlize Theron, Isla Fisher, Nina Dobrev, Paris Hilton and so many more celebrities looked extremely stylish and fashionable as they all attended their respective talks and premieres.

Take a look at the photos below to see the stars at 2019 SXSW.

Jodie Foster, Elisabeth Moss, Brandi Carlile, SXSW Festival

Travis P Ball/Getty Images for SXSW

Jodie Foster, Elisabeth Moss & Brandi Carlile

The three women pose and smile together on March 10 at the SXSW Festival.

Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves, SXSW Festival

Gary Miller/FilmMagic

Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves

The Texas native smiles with his wife Camila Alves before The Beach Bum premiere.

Isla Fisher, SXSW Festival

Gary Miller/FilmMagic

Isla Fisher

Isla Fisher looks pretty in pink plaid at The Beach Bum premiere in Austin on March 9.

Jon Hamm, 2019 SXSW Festival

Instagram

Jon Hamm & Nuns

Jon Hamm is wished a happy birthday by some a capella-singing nuns at the "Saints & Sinners" party.

Katie Couric, SXSW Festival

Dave Pedley/Getty Images for SXSW

Katie Couric

The TV host chats with someone at the Breakthrough premiere.

Henry Winkler, D'Arcy Carden, SXSW Festival

Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Twitter

Henry Winkler & D'Arcy Carden

The Barry and The Good Place stars smile together on March 9 in Austin.

Paris Hilton, SXSW Festival

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton wears a sheer dress at the "Saints & Sinners" party in March 9.

Michael Sheen, Jon Hamm, David Tennant, SXSW Festival

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Michael Sheen, Jon Hamm & David Tennant

The Good Omens actors smile at the "Saints & Sinners" party where they also celebrated Hamm's birthday.

Charlize Theron, SXSW Festival

Gary Miller/FilmMagic

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron keeps it classy in a gorgeous multi-colored dress at the Long Shot premiere on March 10.

Seth Rogen, SXSW Festival

Gary Miller/FilmMagic

Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen rocks an all-blue look at the Long Shot premiere.

Nina Dobrev, SXSW Festival

Nicola Gell/Getty Images for SXSW

Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev is the epitome of class in her black suit at the Run This Town premiere on March 9.

Amber Heard, 2019 SXSW

Steve Rogers Photography/Getty Images

Amber Heard

The Aquaman star smiles in an orange suit before her panel called "Making Change On and Off the Screen."

Ike Barinholtz, 2019 SXSW

Steve Rogers Photography/Getty Images

Ike Barinholtz

The Mindy Project actor makes a Hook 'Em hand gesture. He joined Heard, Padma Lakshmi and ACLU's executive director Anthony Romero.

Padma Lakshmi, 2019 SXSW

Steve Rogers Photography/Getty Images

Padma Lakshmi

The Top Chef host keeps it casual at her SXSW panel.

Tatiana Maslany, 2019 SXSW

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW

Tatiana Maslany

Tatiana Maslany looks hip before the premiere of her upcoming movie, Pink Wall.

Jordan Peele, Lupita Nyongo, Winston Duke, 2019 SXSW

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Comcast NBCUniversal

Jordan Peele, Lupita Nyong'o & Winston Duke

Jordan Peele, who wrote and directed the horror movie Us, smiles alongside two of the film's co-stars.

Camila Alves, Brooklyn Decker, 2019 SXSW

Jason Merritt-Radar Pics

Camila Alves & Brooklyn Decker

Funny seeing you here! The Hollywood stars reunite at The Vision Council's 3-day eye health event at The Jane Club.

Marc Silverstein, Busy Philipps, 2019 SXSW

Sasha Haagensen/Getty Images for Create & Cultivate and Mastercard

Busy Philips & Marc Silverstein

It's date night for the Hollywood couple who steps out to attend Create & Cultivate and Mastercard's intimate dinner at Café No Sé.

Lupita Nyong'o, Shahadi Wright Joseph, 2019 SXSW Sightings

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o & Shahadi Wright Joseph

The Us co-stars attend Twitter's #SheInspiresMe brunch during SXSW.

Busy Philipps, 2019 SXSW Sightings

Amy E. Price/Getty Image

Busy Philipps

The Busy Tonight host channels her inner cowgirl for the Austin, Tex. event.

SXSW 2019, Brooklyn Decker

Steve Rogers Photography/Getty Images for SXSW

Brooklyn Decker

The Grace and Frankie star steps out for Heather Dubrow's World Podcast taping. 

Retta, 2019 SXSW Sightings

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Retta

The Parks & Recreation star is all smiles during Twitter's #SheInspiresMe brunch.

Maria Shriver, 2019 SXSW Sightings

Nicola Gell/Getty Images

Maria Shriver

The author and former First Lady of California mixes floral and denim during her session at SXSW.

Eiza González, 2019 SXSW Sightings

Samantha Burkardt/Getty Images

Eiza González

The actress attends the SXSW Filmmakers Luncheon in a mini-dress and booties.

Heather Dubrow, 2019 SXSW Sightings

Steve Rogers Photography/Getty Images

Heather Dubrow

The former Real Housewives cast member gears up for her PodcastOne podcast taping at SXSW. 

And this is just the beginning!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

