Jon Hamm, Nina Dobrev, Charlize Theron and More Stars Shine at 2019 SXSW Festival

Austin, Texas was shining bright this weekend thanks to the jam-packed schedule at the 2019 SXSW Festival.
Each year, speakers, celebrities, politicians and more arrive in the city for days filled with conferences, talks, panels and premieres. This year, SXSW runs from March 8-17 and the lineup of events does not disappoint.
Texas native (and noted University of Texas alum) Matthew McConaughey kept it cool at The Beach Bum premiere and brought along his wife Camila Alves and mom Kay McConaughey. Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss spoke alongside Grammy winner Brandi Carlile and Jodie Foster
Jon Hamm had a bunch of reasons to celebrate, too. The Mad Men star turned 48 on Sunday and celebrated with some of his close friends at Amazon's "Saints & Sinners" party, which was pegged to his upcoming show called Good Omens. The birthday boy even got a special shout out by a group of a capella singing nuns known as the Chattering Nuns, who are also affiliated with Good Omens.
These nuns were totally the life of the party. "Happiest of birthdays to this handsome devil! I know that he's supposed to play an angel and all, but I've never seen so many nuns suddenly wish to break their vows all at once!!" the nuns wrote on Instagram.
It looks like he had a happy and holy birthday.
Charlize Theron, Isla Fisher, Nina Dobrev, Paris Hilton and so many more celebrities looked extremely stylish and fashionable as they all attended their respective talks and premieres.
Take a look at the photos below to see the stars at 2019 SXSW.
Travis P Ball/Getty Images for SXSW
Jodie Foster, Elisabeth Moss & Brandi Carlile
The three women pose and smile together on March 10 at the SXSW Festival.
Gary Miller/FilmMagic
Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves
The Texas native smiles with his wife Camila Alves before The Beach Bum premiere.
Gary Miller/FilmMagic
Isla Fisher
Isla Fisher looks pretty in pink plaid at The Beach Bum premiere in Austin on March 9.
Instagram
Jon Hamm & Nuns
Jon Hamm is wished a happy birthday by some a capella-singing nuns at the "Saints & Sinners" party.
Dave Pedley/Getty Images for SXSW
Katie Couric
The TV host chats with someone at the Breakthrough premiere.
Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Twitter
Henry Winkler & D'Arcy Carden
The Barry and The Good Place stars smile together on March 9 in Austin.
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton wears a sheer dress at the "Saints & Sinners" party in March 9.
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
Michael Sheen, Jon Hamm & David Tennant
The Good Omens actors smile at the "Saints & Sinners" party where they also celebrated Hamm's birthday.
Gary Miller/FilmMagic
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron keeps it classy in a gorgeous multi-colored dress at the Long Shot premiere on March 10.
Gary Miller/FilmMagic
Seth Rogen
Seth Rogen rocks an all-blue look at the Long Shot premiere.
Nicola Gell/Getty Images for SXSW
Nina Dobrev
Nina Dobrev is the epitome of class in her black suit at the Run This Town premiere on March 9.
Steve Rogers Photography/Getty Images
Amber Heard
The Aquaman star smiles in an orange suit before her panel called "Making Change On and Off the Screen."
Steve Rogers Photography/Getty Images
Ike Barinholtz
The Mindy Project actor makes a Hook 'Em hand gesture. He joined Heard, Padma Lakshmi and ACLU's executive director Anthony Romero.
Steve Rogers Photography/Getty Images
Padma Lakshmi
The Top Chef host keeps it casual at her SXSW panel.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW
Tatiana Maslany
Tatiana Maslany looks hip before the premiere of her upcoming movie, Pink Wall.
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Comcast NBCUniversal
Jordan Peele, Lupita Nyong'o & Winston Duke
Jordan Peele, who wrote and directed the horror movie Us, smiles alongside two of the film's co-stars.
Jason Merritt-Radar Pics
Camila Alves & Brooklyn Decker
Funny seeing you here! The Hollywood stars reunite at The Vision Council's 3-day eye health event at The Jane Club.
Sasha Haagensen/Getty Images for Create & Cultivate and Mastercard
Busy Philips & Marc Silverstein
It's date night for the Hollywood couple who steps out to attend Create & Cultivate and Mastercard's intimate dinner at Café No Sé.
Robin Marchant/Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o & Shahadi Wright Joseph
The Us co-stars attend Twitter's #SheInspiresMe brunch during SXSW.
Amy E. Price/Getty Image
Busy Philipps
The Busy Tonight host channels her inner cowgirl for the Austin, Tex. event.
Steve Rogers Photography/Getty Images for SXSW
Brooklyn Decker
The Grace and Frankie star steps out for Heather Dubrow's World Podcast taping.
Robin Marchant/Getty Images
Retta
The Parks & Recreation star is all smiles during Twitter's #SheInspiresMe brunch.
Nicola Gell/Getty Images
Maria Shriver
The author and former First Lady of California mixes floral and denim during her session at SXSW.
Samantha Burkardt/Getty Images
Eiza González
The actress attends the SXSW Filmmakers Luncheon in a mini-dress and booties.
Steve Rogers Photography/Getty Images
Heather Dubrow
The former Real Housewives cast member gears up for her PodcastOne podcast taping at SXSW.
And this is just the beginning!
