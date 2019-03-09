See Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Cutest Couple Moments

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been one of the most glamorous couples to hit the red carpets and the streets since they started dating two years ago.

On Saturday, the lovebirds surprised their combined 90 million-plus Instagram followers by announcing to the world that they are engaged. Both J.Lo and A-Rod posted the same photo of the artist showing off her diamond sparkler with the white sand right below. It looks like Rodriguez popped the question at sunset with a bonfire close by.

The two of them are enjoying some "down time" together in Bakers Bay. Some of their activities (other than an engagement, of course) included boating, heading to the beach and relaxing by their infinity pool which overlooked the ocean.

A-Rod shared photos on his Instagram Story of their weekend getaway. He also posted a cryptic message about soulmates that, in hindsight, offered up a big hint as to what would happen on Saturday.