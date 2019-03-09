Jennifer Lopez Is Engaged to Alex Rodriguez

Katch International/REX/Shutterstock
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged! A-Rod popped the question on Saturday night and, according to his Instagram, "she said yes."
Both J.Lo and A-Rod posted photos of the former New York Yankee holding her hand, which bore a massive diamond sparkler on it. Plus, her nails were appropriately painted white.It looked as if there was a bonfire going in the background. How romantic!
The couple is currently on a romantic getaway in Bakers Bay where their days are filled with white sand beaches, palm trees and warm weather.
E! News predicted the former baseball player would pop the question months ago.
Still, fans didn't have to look further than the couple's social media accounts to see they were headed for the aisle. The Grammy-nominated artist and her beau have been known to post PDA-packed messages on Instagram.
Lopez also hasn't been afraid to gush about her man.
"We complement each other, and there's really pure, true love," she told HOLA! USA for its October/November issue. "Just wanting to support the other person and make them happy. So there's a different selflessness in the love that's beautiful and different. And healthy!"
The couple's love story started last winter when Lopez approached Rodriguez at the Beverly Hills Hotel. However, the "On the Floor" singer told Vanity Fair the two actually met years ago at a baseball game when her ex Marc Anthony threw the opening pitch.
Anthony J. Causi/ Splash News
After running into each other at the hotel, Rodriguez invited Lopez on a first date—or at least what J.Lo considered a first date—at the Hotel Bel Air.
"So he's talking, talking about his plans, about how he had just retired from baseball, about how he saw himself getting married again, all these things you wouldn't normally talk about on a first date," she told Vanity Fair for the couple's cover story. "I don't know if he thought it was a date. I thought it was a date."
However, that first date led to a whirlwind romance. The two kept their relationship relatively low-key. They vacationed together, visited the Yankees training camp together, and dined in New York together. Still, they didn't make their red carpet couple debut until the 2017 Met Gala.
Throughout the course of their relationship, the two have enjoyed joint family outings. In fact, the athlete told Jimmy Kimmel his daughters considered him a hero for dating Lopez.
"My daughters think of dad as a hero now for the first time. It's amazing," the former Yankees player said while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live back in October. "They think they went to Heaven, and now they're hanging out with Jennifer backstage. They're dancing. They're singing with her."
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
This will be Lopez's fourth marriage. The singer was married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998 and then to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003. She later married Marc Anthony, with whom she shares two children: Emme and Max. Rodriguez was also formerly married to Cynthia Scurtis. However, the two filed for divorce in 2008. They share two children: Natasha and Ella.
Congratulations to the happy couple!