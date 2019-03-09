Jennifer Lopez Is Engaged to Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged! A-Rod popped the question on Saturday night and, according to his Instagram, "she said yes."

Both J.Lo and A-Rod posted photos of the former New York Yankee holding her hand, which bore a massive diamond sparkler on it. Plus, her nails were appropriately painted white.It looked as if there was a bonfire going in the background. How romantic!

The couple is currently on a romantic getaway in Bakers Bay where their days are filled with white sand beaches, palm trees and warm weather.

E! News predicted the former baseball player would pop the question months ago.