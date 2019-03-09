Luke Perry's Fiancée Reflects on Their Relationship in First Statement Since His Death

Luke Perry's fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer has broken her silence following the actor's death.

Bauer praised the Riverdale star and thanked everyone for the support she has received since his sudden passing on March 4 at the age of 52.

"I want to express my gratitude to everyone for the outpouring of love and support. The countless, heart warming stories of Luke's generosity and kindness have been a great source of solace during this difficult time," she said in a statement obtained by E! News. "The past 11 1/2 years with Luke were the happiest years of my life, and I am grateful to have had that time with him. I also want to thank his children, family, and friends for their love and support."

Bauer added, "We have found comfort in one another and in the knowledge that our lives were touched by an extraordinary man. He will be dearly missed."

Perry's fiancée as well as his ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder and his kids Sophie and Jack were all present at the time of his death.