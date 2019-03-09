Jessie James Decker Has the Realest Response to Someone Who Says She Got Surgery

  
Jessie James Decker is chiming in on some rumors that her post-baby body isn't quite all natural.

On Saturday, someone on Instagram commented on a photo of Jessie and her husband Eric Decker sharing a kiss while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. They're even wearing matching yellow swimsuits, and it's what isn't covered up that inspired some comments.

"She had a lot of surgery done it don't look cute," the user wrote.

That comment then sparked some interest from some fellow 'grammers. "What did she have done?!?" someone else wrote.

In a screenshot captured by the account CommentsByCelebs, the country singer replied in, "yeah I'm wondering the same thing" and included a laughing emoji.

The singer remains motivated by her fans on social media but also wants to remind people that she's "just like everyone else just trying to get it together." 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  
  • Tweet
