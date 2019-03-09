True Thompson and Chicago West Have an Adorable Baby Gossip Sesh

It's a Kardashian baby gossip sesh!

Kim Kardashian posted on her Instagram page on Saturday adorable photos of her youngest child, daughter Chicago West, sitting and interacting with her cousin, Khloe Kardashian's baby girl True Thompson.

"I can't wait to hear what they talk about lol," Kim wrote.

Her and Khloe's daughters, and their sister Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's little girl Stormi Webster, make up what their family calls "the triplets," due to their close proximity in age. Chicago is the eldest, at age 14 months, Stormi is two weeks younger than her, and True will turn 1 years old in April.