"Well Then, Who the F--k Did It?" All the Developments in Adnan Syed's Case Since Serial

Following the ruling, Brown tweeted, "We will not give up. #FreeAdnan." His lengthier statement read, "We are devastated by the Court of Appeals' decision but we will not give up on Adnan Syed," he later said in a statement. "Unfortunately we live in a binary criminal justice system in which you either win or you lose. Today we lost by a 4-3 vote. Our criminal justice system is desperately in need of reform. The obstacles to getting a new trial are simply too great."

For now, Syed's options seem slim. He can file a motion for reconsideration with the Court of Appeals or ask the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the case, though both seem likely to reject it. He could also file a motion to reopen his post-conviction proceeding utilizing Welch's support for the cell tower claim. In any event, he won't be going anywhere any time soon.

For now, the court of public opinion will have to be enough.

"I would hope that Adnan would get a new trial, because I know that's what he wants the most is to put everything on the record," Berg told us. "But I don't think he'll ever get a new trial, so I think that this film will serve as his trial for many reasons."

The Case Against Adnan Syed premieres Sunday, March 10 at 10 p.m. on HBO.