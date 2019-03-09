Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Reunite 2 Weeks After Tristan Thompson Drama

Instagram
Could there still be hope for salvaging Kylie Jennerand Jordyn Woods' friendship?
Well, judging by the looks of it, Kylie and Jordyn are working through the recent Tristan Thompson cheating drama over a plate of breakfast. An eyewitness tells E! News that the makeup mogul and her childhood friend were at the Calabasas restaurant Pedalers Fork on Friday morning.
"It seemed very casual and they both were having a discussion together while eating," the eyewitness shares.
This is the first time that the two reality stars have met in public since it was revealed that Jordyn Woods and Khloe Kardashian's ex-boyfriend shared a kiss over the Valentine's Day weekend.
After the news of the betrayal emerged, Jordyn moved out of Kylie's Calabasas home, where she lived for over a year. However, when the 21-year-old went on Jada Pinkett-Smith's show Red Table Talk, she maintained that she and Kylie were still in contact.
As for the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family, it appears that the betrayal was too hurtful to forgive and has cut any and all ties to Woods. A source previously revealed to E! News, "[The Kardashians] will never work with [Jordyn] or have anything to do with her ever again."
"They have done everything to help Jordyn be successful on her own. They feel she would be nothing without them. It's such a betrayal for them," a source previously explained.
While the whole Kardashian family feels distraught over the way things have unfolded, no one is more hurt than the person who was closest to Woods. "Kylie is having a very difficult time. She is devastated and emotional," another source told E! News at the time. "She doesn't want to believe this could have happened. She wanted to give Jordyn a chance to explain herself. She doesn't know what to do. She's shocked and confused."
In the days and weeks that followed, Jenner has kept herself busy by spending time with friends and family, especially Khloe. "They have been spending a lot of time together since the news happened and Kylie wants to make sure Khloe is doing okay," a source previously shared. "Kylie will always have Khloe's back and family comes first."
Only time will tell if her friendship with Jordyn can be repaired after their falling out.