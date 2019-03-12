Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey and More Stars Who Grew Up as Girl Scouts

Tue., Mar. 12, 2019

Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Girl Scouts

The Girl Scouts aren't just known for their delicious cookies.

They are regarded as an organization that empowers young women who go on to do and accomplish great things. 

With over three million active members in the United States, the Girl Scouts is recognized for teaching your girls leadership qualities which helps them find success later in life. Some famous political figures and celebs including Hillary ClintonTaylor Swift and yes, even Mariah Carey, all donned the Girl Scout uniform growing up to help give back to their communities. 

"Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place," the Girl Scouts website states. "Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership adventure, and success."

It all began with a woman named Juliette Gordon Low, who, in 1912, registered the first 18 girls in Savannah, Georgia. Since then, the organization has helped millions of confident young women, many of whom we all know of today.

This year, as we celebrate the Girl Scout's 107th Anniversary, we're taking a look back at some of the organization's most famous members in our gallery below

You may just be surprised to see which familiar faces collected badges and were part of such an iconic youth organization. 

Mariah Carey

Dan Nilsen Photography

Mariah Carey

According to multiple reports, the famous songbird was once a Girl Scout, way before she released her chart-topping single, "Vision of Love." Since, she has never stopped giving and helping other people, having helped launch Camp Mariah, which is a summer camp in New York to help disadvantage, inner-city children.

Debbie Reynolds

Harry Langdon/Getty Images

Debbie Reynolds

The actress earned more than 42 badges, and participated in the Girl Scout Piper Project in 1966 to encourage more girls to join the Girl Scouts. Reynolds sang about her experiences in the song "Follow the Piper." When asked if "are you going to be tired of being a Girl Scout," Reynolds responded, "Never, I like being a Girl Scout." Her daughter, Carey Fisher, was also a Girl Scout. 

Dakota Fanning

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Dakota Fanning

By the time she had been inducted into The Girls Scouts of the USA at age 11, Fanning had already become the youngest person ever to be nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award, scoring the nod at age 7.

Hillary Clinton, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

Hillary Clinton

"The Girl Scouts not only taught me great songs that I still sing, but lifelong lessons about leadership," the former First Lady told a group of Scouts while celebrating International Day of the Girl. "And the value of public services and friendships that go back all those years and keep me grounded."

Martha Stewart, Macy's Presents Fashion's Front Row, NYFW

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Macy's

Martha Stewart

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of Girl Scouts USA, Stewart dedicated one of her television shows to honor the organization, with an entire studio audience composed of scouts and leaders. "Girl Scout camp at South Mountain Retreat taught me the real love of the outdoors, camaraderie, and friendship," she stated. The QVC designer was a Girl Scout while growing up in Nutley, New Jersey.

Laura Bush

Remi Ochlik/Maxppp/ZumaPress.com

Laura Bush

The former First Lady became the Honorary National President of Girls Scouts of the USA, where she helped the organization celebrate its 90th anniversary. "Girl Scouts has the perfect approach to reaching girls worldwide," she said. "The world is a better place because of Girls Scouts."

Mackenzie Hancsicsak, 2019 SAG Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Mackenzie Hancsicsak

The This is Us actress attended the 2019 SAG Awards and sold girl scout cookies to the audience! Before the event, she had said she would be wearing "a blue dress" with "Thin Mint cookies in my purse." 

Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS

Taylor Swift

This former Girl Scout has never stopped giving, even long after she traded in her sash and badges. For her latest tour, Swift gifted the Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey free tickets for her show at MetLife Stadium

Star Jones, amfAR Gala New York 2019

Michael Loccisano/Wire Image

Star Jones

Before becoming a co-host of The View, Jones was a Girl Scout who grew up in Trenton, New Jersey. 

Venus Williams

Jessica Bordner Photography

Venus Williams

The tennis champion was a Girl Scout for a short period time and even hosted a luncheon for current and former Scouts in Dallas, Texas. "What helps you stay motivated is doing something that you love," she said at the event. "Something that when you wake up in the morning, you want to be better at."

Princess Grace Kelly

REX/Shutterstock

Grace Kelly

The iconic Hollywood actress who became the Princess of Monaco was a Girl Scout while growing up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Katie Couric

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for David Lynch Foundation

Katie Couric

"Women in business and government have come a long way since I took the Girl Scout pledge," she wrote on her blog. "And maybe, to quote ‘Dirty Dancing,' no body puts baby in a corner anymore—or calls us ‘baby' for that matter."

Dionne Warwick, Stars who were girl scouts

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NARAS

Dionne Warwick

Growing up in East Orange, New Jersey, the singer took the Girl Scout oath to be "friendly and helpful," before she became a legendary singer. Later in life, she became a UN Global Ambassador. 

Robin Roberts, ESPY Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Robin Roberts

The Good Morning America co-anchor confirmed on Twitter that she was a Girl Scout and is a lifetime member.

Lisa Ling, The View

ABC

Lisa Ling

The journalist was honored by the Oklahoma City Girl Scouts in 2012 for the annual Juliette Low Leadership luncheon. "Girl Scouts had a tremendous impact on helping be to build self-confidence. It is a terrific organization for girls, and one that promotes the right things," she said in a news release about the event.

Gloria Steinem, Stars who were girl scouts

Marla Aufmuth/WireImage

Gloria Steinem

The feminist icon was named to the Every Girl Scout council, which is apart of the Girl Scout curriculum in which Steinem has been credited for helping "moved sisterhood to where it is today." 

Condoleezza Rice, Stars who were girl scouts

Scott Halleran/Getty Images for KPMG

Condoleezza Rice

The former Secretary of State was honored by the Girl Scouts during Black History Month, who stated that every female secretary of state in the history of the U.S has been a Girl Scout. 

Queen Latifah, amfAR Gala

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Queen Latifah

The singer and actress narrated a video for the Girl Scouts titled "Lifetime of Leadership," which helped highlight former Scouts such as herself and the good they've done in society. "Not just making our mark, but making a difference," she said. "Now that's a job for a Girl Scout." 

Vanessa Hudgens

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Best Buddies Internationa

Vanessa Hudgens

The Rent: Live actress was made an honorary Girl Scout of Greater Los Angeles at the premiere of her movie Bandslam, because of her leadership qualities and kind heart. 

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

The New York Representative was a Girl Scout growing up, causing a stir among her critics who are now calling for people to boycott Girl Scout cookies. Good luck with that!

Happy National Girl Scout Day! Now who wants some of those delicious cookies? 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
