Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey and More Stars Who Grew Up as Girl Scouts

It all began with a woman named Juliette Gordon Low, who, in 1912, registered the first 18 girls in Savannah, Georgia. Since then, the organization has helped millions of confident young women, many of whom we all know of today.

"Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place," the Girl Scouts website states . "Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership adventure, and success."

With over three million active members in the United States, the Girl Scouts is recognized for teaching your girls leadership qualities which helps them find success later in life. Some famous political figures and celebs including Hillary Clinton , Taylor Swift and yes, even Mariah Carey , all donned the Girl Scout uniform growing up to help give back to their communities.

They are regarded as an organization that empowers young women who go on to do and accomplish great things.

You may just be surprised to see which familiar faces collected badges and were part of such an iconic youth organization.

This year, as we celebrate the Girl Scout's 107th Anniversary, we're taking a look back at some of the organization's most famous members in our gallery below .

Dan Nilsen Photography Mariah Carey According to multiple reports, the famous songbird was once a Girl Scout, way before she released her chart-topping single, "Vision of Love." Since, she has never stopped giving and helping other people, having helped launch Camp Mariah, which is a summer camp in New York to help disadvantage, inner-city children.

Harry Langdon/Getty Images Debbie Reynolds The actress earned more than 42 badges, and participated in the Girl Scout Piper Project in 1966 to encourage more girls to join the Girl Scouts. Reynolds sang about her experiences in the song "Follow the Piper." When asked if "are you going to be tired of being a Girl Scout," Reynolds responded, "Never, I like being a Girl Scout." Her daughter, Carey Fisher, was also a Girl Scout.

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock Dakota Fanning By the time she had been inducted into The Girls Scouts of the USA at age 11, Fanning had already become the youngest person ever to be nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award, scoring the nod at age 7.

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images Hillary Clinton "The Girl Scouts not only taught me great songs that I still sing, but lifelong lessons about leadership," the former First Lady told a group of Scouts while celebrating International Day of the Girl. "And the value of public services and friendships that go back all those years and keep me grounded."

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Macy's Martha Stewart To celebrate the 100th anniversary of Girl Scouts USA, Stewart dedicated one of her television shows to honor the organization, with an entire studio audience composed of scouts and leaders. "Girl Scout camp at South Mountain Retreat taught me the real love of the outdoors, camaraderie, and friendship," she stated. The QVC designer was a Girl Scout while growing up in Nutley, New Jersey.

Remi Ochlik/Maxppp/ZumaPress.com Laura Bush The former First Lady became the Honorary National President of Girls Scouts of the USA, where she helped the organization celebrate its 90th anniversary. "Girl Scouts has the perfect approach to reaching girls worldwide," she said. "The world is a better place because of Girls Scouts."

Steve Granitz/WireImage Mackenzie Hancsicsak The This is Us actress attended the 2019 SAG Awards and sold girl scout cookies to the audience! Before the event, she had said she would be wearing "a blue dress" with "Thin Mint cookies in my purse."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Taylor Swift This former Girl Scout has never stopped giving, even long after she traded in her sash and badges. For her latest tour, Swift gifted the Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey free tickets for her show at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Loccisano/Wire Image Star Jones Before becoming a co-host of The View, Jones was a Girl Scout who grew up in Trenton, New Jersey.

Jessica Bordner Photography Venus Williams The tennis champion was a Girl Scout for a short period time and even hosted a luncheon for current and former Scouts in Dallas, Texas. "What helps you stay motivated is doing something that you love," she said at the event. "Something that when you wake up in the morning, you want to be better at."

REX/Shutterstock Grace Kelly The iconic Hollywood actress who became the Princess of Monaco was a Girl Scout while growing up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for David Lynch Foundation Katie Couric "Women in business and government have come a long way since I took the Girl Scout pledge," she wrote on her blog. "And maybe, to quote ‘Dirty Dancing,' no body puts baby in a corner anymore—or calls us ‘baby' for that matter."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NARAS Dionne Warwick Growing up in East Orange, New Jersey, the singer took the Girl Scout oath to be "friendly and helpful," before she became a legendary singer. Later in life, she became a UN Global Ambassador.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Robin Roberts The Good Morning America co-anchor confirmed on Twitter that she was a Girl Scout and is a lifetime member.

ABC Lisa Ling The journalist was honored by the Oklahoma City Girl Scouts in 2012 for the annual Juliette Low Leadership luncheon. "Girl Scouts had a tremendous impact on helping be to build self-confidence. It is a terrific organization for girls, and one that promotes the right things," she said in a news release about the event.

Marla Aufmuth/WireImage Gloria Steinem The feminist icon was named to the Every Girl Scout council, which is apart of the Girl Scout curriculum in which Steinem has been credited for helping "moved sisterhood to where it is today."

Scott Halleran/Getty Images for KPMG Condoleezza Rice The former Secretary of State was honored by the Girl Scouts during Black History Month, who stated that every female secretary of state in the history of the U.S has been a Girl Scout.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Queen Latifah The singer and actress narrated a video for the Girl Scouts titled "Lifetime of Leadership," which helped highlight former Scouts such as herself and the good they've done in society. "Not just making our mark, but making a difference," she said. "Now that's a job for a Girl Scout."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Best Buddies Internationa Vanessa Hudgens The Rent: Live actress was made an honorary Girl Scout of Greater Los Angeles at the premiere of her movie Bandslam, because of her leadership qualities and kind heart.