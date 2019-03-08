Kendall Jenner Shares the Most Important Lessons She's Learned From Kris Jenner

It's no secret the Kardashian-Jenners are some of the hardest working people in entertainment. The famous family's resumés are chock-full of impressive projects, like successful makeup lines, an inclusive denim brand and more.

For Kendall Jenner, she says she feels "blessed" to be surrounded by strong women, especially her mother and momager, Kris Jenner. Speaking on her Zaza World Radio show on Beats 1, the 23-year-old supermodel opens up about her famous family and how she credits her mom for giving her a hustle mindset.

"I feel blessed to have such strong women to look up to," she says on the March 8 episode, which, fittingly, marks International Women's Day. "I got that example put right in front of me, where I could pull that into my own work life."

She admits that it's nice to have a family that she can run to when she has personal problems or work issues.