Will an Uncommon James Shipping Crisis Further Fuel Kristin Cavallari's "Firing Spree"?

Is Kristin Cavallari on a firing spree?

On Sunday's all-new Very Cavallari, the Uncommon James boss' employees were fearful of getting the pink slip following a shipping crisis. Not to mention, this in-store drama came about shortly after longtime employee Shannon Ford got the boot.

To make matters worse, Cavallari was out of town in California for the Uncommon James photo shoot.

"I'm on a firing spree," the mother of three informed best friend Kelly Henderson and hairstylist Justin Anderson. "I'm a little nervous to be here, because I feel like every time I leave s--t hits the fan with the store."

Sadly, Kristin's nerves were justified as Head of Operations Brittainy Taylor learned from the company's customer service team that countless boxes were being shipped empty to patrons.