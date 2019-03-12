Inside the Inspiring Life and Still Bizarre Death of Singer Christina Grimmie

In a June 2016 interview a still-on-the-rise musician laid out the rest of her year's plans for entertainment site PopCrush.

Having recently released her second EP, Side A, she was pushing herself to get a full-length album out by that December. "I definitely want to do that because there's so much great music being made right now," she shared. "I'm going to be writing for the next couple of months." Assuming she accomplished that challenge, she was hopeful another tour might be on the horizon, ideally with one of her more well-known contemporaries.

"Someone like Ariana [Grande] or maybe One Direction, you know, if I had the dream tour. Even [Justin] Bieber. I'd love to open for Bieber it would be awesome, that would definitely be the crowd I would want to play to," gushed the singer, though she noted that an album remained her most pressing focus: "So much awesome new music, I have so much stuff coming up!"

Three days later, Christina Grimmie was gone.