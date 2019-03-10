Retiring?! Brie Bella's Big Career Announcement Blindsides Nikki on Total Bellas

Decisions, decisions!

Brie Bella made a handful of big ones during Sunday's Total Bellas, from the status of her career to the digits of her area code. Audiences who've been keeping up with the Bella Twin's personal turmoil these last few months know Brie wrestled with some pretty sizable "what ifs" this season—and not only with regard to wrestling.

Her and Nikki Bella's WWE comeback tour had Birdie Danielson's mother questioning just about everything: was mom's new travel schedule giving her toddler separation anxiety? Was traveling even worth being away from Birdie during such a formative time in her life? And if not, then what was she doing it for, anyway?

Brie finally found the clarity she'd been searching for this week, certainly on more counts than one.