Pink's Family Moments on Tour Will Make Your Heart Melt

Pink has returned to her Beautiful Trauma world tour after a six-year break, with her adorable family in tow.

The 39-year-old "What About Us" singer began her concert series a year ago and has been bringing husband Carey Hart and their kids Willow, 7, and Jameson, 2, on the road! Earlier this month, the four joined Pink as she began a new North American leg of her tour.

Pink and Carey have posted photos of their children hanging out with them, having fun playing on their own backstage, and watching the singer onstage.

She performed at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida last weekend. There, she received a "Walk of Fame" star bearing not only her name, but the names of her husband and children.

"Brilliant night tonight Tampa," the singer, who last month received a real star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, wrote on Instagram. "Y'all made my heart happy."