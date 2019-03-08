Miss Teenager Universe Lotte Van Der Zee Dead at 19 After Suffering Heart Attack

A former Miss Teenager Universe has passed away at the age of 19.

The Dutch model, Lotte van der Zee, was on a family ski trip when she suffered from a heart attack. Her parents, Bert van der Zee and Eugeniek van het Hul, took to their daughter's Instagram account to share the devastating news.

"Our pearl, our everything passed away on Wednesday evening March 6th at 22:47," they captioned the post with a picture of Lotte. "It is incredibly surreal that our dearly beloved Lotte is not around us anymore. Our hearts are truly broken."

The pageant queen passed away a day before her 20th birthday, according to reports. During their trip in Austria, they recalled "Lotte started to feel unwell throughout the course of the afternoon." It "swiftly escalated in sudden cardiac arrest."

The teen fell into a coma, where she was "kept a sleep under intensive supervision of the doctors in order to monitor her health," her parents said.