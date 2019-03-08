Luke Perry's Daughter Says Her Mom is Her Family's Rock After Dad's Death

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Mar. 8, 2019 11:24 AM

Luke Perry's daughter Sophie Perry is paying tribute to her mom and his ex-wife, who she credits with being the family's rock after the actor's death.

The Riverdale star and Beverly Hills, 90210 alum died on Monday at age 52, days after he suffered a massive stroke. Luke is survived by family members such as Sophie, 18, son Jack Perry, 21, their mother and his ex-wife Rachel "Minnie" Sharp—who was married to the actor between 1993 and 2003, and his fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer. Sophie posted a photo of her and her mother, as well as a pic of her mom with Luke years ago, on Instagram on Friday, International Women's Day.

"You all know my dad is a super star, but I just want to share for a moment that I got really f--king lucky in the parental department because this is my mom. Minnie. Who also happens to be my best friend," she wrote. "Wow, how cliché, I know. And she is the rock for everybody grieving in this family right now. She's the toughest and sweetest and most amazing woman I or anyone else has ever met. How did I get so lucky to have two icons for parents?"

"I love you mom and I could not get through this absolute s--t situation without you," Sophie continued. "None of us could. Oh. And I was just informed it was national women's day, how fitting for a post on my kick ass mama. #happynationalwomensday."

After Luke's death, Sophie wrote on Instagram, "In the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support. I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I. I'm not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it's something you aren't ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it's all happening in the public eye. So bare with me and know that I am grateful for all the love (sic)."

Her brother, a wrestler, wrote on his Instagram, "He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad. I've learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won't be here for. I'll miss you every day that I walk this earth. I'll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud."

