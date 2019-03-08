Watch Kehlani Break It Down With Her Baby Bump

Kehlani is doing the baby mama dance as she counts down the days until she becomes a mother.

The 23-year-old singer announced in October that she is pregnant with her first child, a baby girl. She later revealed on Nicki Minaj's Queen Radio that the child's father is her guitarist, Javie Young-White.

"EVICTIONNNNN NOTICE!" she wrote on Instagram on Friday, alongside a video of her dancing while showcasing her bare baby bump.

She also posted the clip on Twitter, writing, "#BABYMAMADANCE."

Also spotted in the video: A few of Kehlani's friends as well as her current baby, her dog, JoJo, who gets a little physical.