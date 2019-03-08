Lupita Nyong'o Reveals How Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey and More "Protected" Her in Hollywood

Lupita Nyong'o had a very special group of people guiding her as she entered the Hollywood scene.

The Oscar winner, who hits the big screen in Us later this month, explains how Oprah Winfrey, Sarah Paulson and Brad Pitt all helped to protect her when she was just getting her start in the entertainment industry.

"Starting with 12 Years a Slave, I was welcomed [in Hollywood] with such warmth," Lupita tells NET-A-PORTER's weekly digital magazine, PorterEdit. "My castmates surrounded me. I don't know if they are aware of this, but I felt so protected. Sarah Paulson: my God, that girl, she was like everything to me. And Alfre Woodard, she was invaluable."