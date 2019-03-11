Lala Kent Really Hopes to "Feel a Connection" to Her Late Father on Hollywood Medium

Lala Kent has been waiting to meet Tyler Henry for a while now.

In this clip from Thursday's new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, the Vanderpump Rules star begins their conversation with an emotional mix of gratitude and relief.

"Today is something that I've been looking forward to and very much needed," Lala tells Tyler before the reading starts. In a confessional interview a little later, she explains that it's only been a few months since she's suffered a very significant loss. "It makes me angry that I don't have him anymore," she says, wiping away tears. "I just need to feel a connection."

Luckily, Tyler is there to help. Per the spirits' request, the 23-year-old clairvoyant picks up a watch that's been sitting beside Lala for the duration of their chat up to this point.