Julianne Moore Reveals She Was Fired From This Oscar-Nominated Movie

Julianne Moore opened up about getting fired from the Oscar-nominated film Can You Ever Forgive Me? during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Back in 2015, Variety reported the actress had exited the film due to "creative differences" with writer Nicole Holofcener. However, the Still Alice star decided to set the record straight during the late-night show after a caller asked her about the decision to leave.

"I didn't leave that movie. I was fired," she said.

When asked about Holofcener's reasoning for the termination, Moore replied, "I think she didn't like what I was doing."

"We had just been kind of rehearsing and doing pre-production and stuff, and I think that her idea of where the character was was different than my idea of [where] the character was," she said. "And so, she fired me."

Moore then admitted she hadn't seen the movie yet because "it's still kind of painful." However, she indicated she had no bad blood with Melissa McCarthy, who starred in the film and received an Oscar nomination for her role.

"I love Melissa McCarthy. I worship her. I think she's fantastic," she said. "So, I'm sure she's great."

After fellow guest Diane Von Furstenberg asked her how it felt to be fired, Moore acknowledged "it's pretty bad."

"The only other time I was fired was when I was working at a yogurt stand when I was 15," she said. "So yeah, it felt bad."

Can You Ever Forgive Me? was up for three Academy Awards. Not only was McCarthy nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role but Richard E. Grant was also up for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. In addition, the movie received a nod for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Of course, Moore has been recognized by The Academy, as well. In fact, she's been nominated for an Oscar five times and took home the trophy in 2015 for Still Alice.

(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).

