The Simpsons Pulls Michael Jackson Episode After Leaving Neverland

The Simpsons is taking a stand. Producers of the long-running animated comedy on Fox are pulling the acclaimed episode "Stark Raving Dad" from rotation due to its Michael Jackson ties.

"It feels clearly the only choice to make," executive producer James L. Brooks told The Wall Street Journal.

The fan-favorite season three episode featured the uncredited voice of Jackson as Leon Kompowsky, a man Homer meets in a mental institution. Leon claims to be Jackson and he comes to live with the Simpson family. Leon eventually helps Bart provide Lisa with a birthday present, the song "Happy Birthday, Lisa." However, that wasn't Jackson singing in the season three episode from 1991.