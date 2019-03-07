Gabrielle Union Shares Cutest Photo of Baby Kaavia on Her 4-Month Birthday

Cutest 4-month-old of the year award goes to Kaavia Union-Wade.

Gabrielle Union is showing off the birthday girl in her latest Instagram post. "Day party in LA. Cute casual they said. I live for a stunt as you can see," Union hilariously captions the cute photos.

It's hard to believe it's been just four months since the little one entered the world. It seems like just yesterday, Gabrielle and Dwyane Wade announced that they welcomed their first child together via surrogate.

Since then, the Union-Wade family has been sharing adorable moments from their day to day life with the newborn. From Christmas in Miami to photo shoots with her famous mom, Kaavia has been living the high-life.

And her Instagram, which is run by her parents, is probably one of the funniest accounts for a baby. The little one has no shortage of expressions to share how she is feeling, which is why she has been aptly named "Shady Baby."