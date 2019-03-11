Racing Season Styles That'll Make You Feel Royal

by Alanna Onanian | Mon., Mar. 11, 2019

by E! & PrettyLittleThing

Racing season is right around the corner, and we're looking for an excuse to dress to impress. Whether or not we actually attend the Chester Cup, we want to at least look the part.

PrettyLittleThing fortunately has us covered with amazing occasion wear outfits for Spring. Florals, sets, and accessories - what more could we want?

Take a look at our favourite pieces that we guarantee will make you look and feel like the queen you are.

Spring Florals 

Nothing says spring like a gorgeous, feminine, floral print. 

WHITE FLORAL CHIFFON DOUBLE TIER PLUNGE SKATER DRESS, £28.00

DUSTY BLUE FLORAL PLEATED MIDI DRESS, £35.00

WHITE DITSY FLORAL PLUNGE FRILL HEM BODYCON DRESS, £28.00

Matching Sets

 A boss babe needs a statement suit; and one in a chic pastel is even better. 

MINT SATIN OVERSIZED SHIRT, £22.00 and MINT SATIN HIGH WAISTED FLARE LEG TROUSER, £25.00

PALE PINK CROP SATIN BLAZER, £22.00 and PALE PINK TIE WAIST SATIN SHORTS, £22.00

CREAM BELTED LONGLINE BLAZER, £45.00 and CREAM WIDE LEG TROUSERS, £28.00

Complete the Look 

You're never fully dressed without a smile the perfect accessory!

CLOVER NUDE STRAP HEELED SANDALS, £20.00

SILVER DIAMANTE MINI CLUTCH BAG, £20.00

ROSE GOLD METAL PLATED WAIST BELT, £15.00

NUDE HIGH FAUX SUEDE COURT, £25.00

To shop all of these occasion looks and more, head to PrettyLittleThing.com!

