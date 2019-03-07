Is Top Chef Season 16 About to Have an All-Female Finals?

Top Chef: Kentucky has just four contestants as of the Thursday, March 7 episode and we need to take a moment to marvel: It's three women and a black man.

Eric Adjepong, Sara Bradley, Kelsey Barnard Clark and Michelle Minori are all that remain of the 15 contestants (18 if you count Brother Luck, Carrie Baird and Jim Smith who were involved in Last Chance Kitchen) who put their knives to good use throughout season 16.

With just one more round before the finals, Top Chef: Kentucky could have an all-female final competition.