American Idol's Best, Most Memorable Auditions Ever

American Idol's back at it once again and still managing to find new and impressive talent across America.

In last night's auditions, Katy Perry declared that Alejandro Aranda was "the winner." She even said she quit after watching his incredibly impressive guitar and piano skills. Luke Bryan said he'd never seen anything like that, and Lionel Richie was stunned.

There was no doubt that Aranda's audition was stellar, even if his voice wasn't particularly thrilling, but was this audition the best audition ever, as the show was teasing? That's one hell of a hype, especially considering just how many auditions we've seen over the past 17 years, so let's take a look back at some of the auditions that still stick in our minds all these years later.