Make Your Own March Madness: Ultimate Power Couple Edition Bracket!

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Fri., Mar. 8, 2019 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

March Madness is upon us and we have a challenge for you!

While some people think about March Madness in terms of basketball, we think about it as a way to see which of our favorite celebrities deserve to be champions.

There are brackets for pretty much everything nowadays, like the ultimate candy bracket, or the best chain restaurant, but here at E! we had something a little different in mind...the Ultimate Power Couple Bracket.

In case you missed it, we currently have a tournament going on for the Ultimate Power Couple, which is now in round two of voting. We started with 64 couples, you voted, and now we're down to 32. Each of those couples is now in a head-to-head battle, which you can vote on here.

Since there are so many celeb couples to love we decided that you should be able to create your own bracket to play with your friends or family as well!

Read

Ultimate Power Couple Tournament: Vote for Your Favorite Celeb Pairs as They Go Head-to-Head This Round

Check out our special edition E! bracket for the Ultimate Power Couple below—there are 32 starting slots—and make sure to share your results on social media so we see which couple your squad wants to win. 

Don't forget to print it, write in your own couples to start and then let the madness begin!

March Madness: Ultimate Power Couple Edition Bracket

Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , Tournaments , Couples , Celebrity , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, ARIA Awards 2018

Yes, Keith Urban Is Referring to Nicole Kidman With That "Maniac in Bed" Lyric

Whoopi Goldberg, The View

Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Health Scare That Left Her "Very Close to Leaving the Earth"

Busy Philipps, Busy Tonight, One Day at a Time, Rita Moreno, Justina Machado

See Busy Philipps' Special Surprise for One Day at a Time's Rita Moreno & Justina Machado!

Serena Williams, Super Bowl Ad, Bumble Commercial

Serena Williams' International Women's Day Essay Is an Inspiring Grand Slam

Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Dish on Their Marriage and Make You Love Them Even More

Brie Larson

Super (Hero) Style: Vote for Brie Larson's Most Fashionable Captain Marvel Red Carpet Look

Nikki Bella Total Bellas 408

Nikki Bella's Mom Wants Her to "Find Balance"—But the WWE Star Is Too Busy Getting In Shape for Evolution

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.