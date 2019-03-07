Watch Joey Fatone and Joey McIntyre Face Off in the Ultimate Boy Band Battle

It's the boy band battle of the Joeys!

'N Sync's Joey Fatone, 42, faced off against New Kids On The Block's Joey McIntyre, 46, on Wednesday's episode of TNT's rap battle series Drop the Mic.

Fatone began the battle joking that McIntyre looks like "the whole Jersey Shore combined." The singer also made mention of 'N Sync's most popular meme to date, "It's gonna be May."

McIntyre was hanging tough throughout the disses, and in turn, joked about Fatone's post-boy band life.

"He's something no one's ever yelled into a phone," he rapped. "I need a hit, quick! Get me Fatone."