Watch Joey Fatone and Joey McIntyre Face Off in the Ultimate Boy Band Battle

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Mar. 7, 2019 7:32 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Joey Fatone, Joey McIntyre, Drop the Mic

TNT

It's the boy band battle of the Joeys!

'N Sync's Joey Fatone, 42, faced off against New Kids On The Block's Joey McIntyre, 46, on Wednesday's episode of TNT's rap battle series Drop the Mic.

Fatone began the battle joking that McIntyre looks like "the whole Jersey Shore combined." The singer also made mention of 'N Sync's most popular meme to date, "It's gonna be May."

McIntyre was hanging tough throughout the disses, and in turn, joked about Fatone's post-boy band life.

"He's something no one's ever yelled into a phone," he rapped. "I need a hit, quick! Get me Fatone."

Photos

Fashion Flashblack: 'N Sync

Watch Joey vs. Joey below.

Also on the episode, actor and comedian Ron Funches faced off against Raven-Symoné.

Drop the Mic airs Wednesdays at 10pm ET / PT on TNT.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Joey Fatone , 'N Sync , New Kids On The Block , Top Stories , Apple News , Music

Trending Stories

Latest News
LADYGANG

Watch the LADYGANG Paint With Their Boobs!

Wynonna Earp

The Fight for Wynonna Earp Continues, Now With a Billboard From Melanie Scrofano

Mindy Kaling, Emma Thompson, Late Night, Trailer

Mindy Kaling and Emma Thompson Are Late Night Gold in New Trailer

Azriel Clary, Joycelyn Savage, CBS This Morning, R. Kelly Interview

R. Kelly's Girlfriend Breaks Down in Tears as She Fiercely Defends Him

Very Cavallari 202, Kristin Cavallari

Um, Kristin Cavallari Let Jay Cutler Watch Her Get a Colonic After 4 Months of Dating

T-Pain

T-Pain to Host 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 9

Lisa Vanderpump Tries to Shed Some Light on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Dog Drama

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.