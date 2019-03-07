Watch Joey Fatone and Joey McIntyre Face Off in the Ultimate Boy Band Battle

TNT
by Corinne Heller | Thu., Mar. 7, 2019 7:32 AM
TNT
It's the boy band battle of the Joeys!
'N Sync's Joey Fatone, 42, faced off against New Kids On The Block's Joey McIntyre, 46, on Wednesday's episode of TNT's rap battle series Drop the Mic.
Fatone began the battle joking that McIntyre looks like "the whole Jersey Shore combined." The singer also made mention of 'N Sync's most popular meme to date, "It's gonna be May."
McIntyre was hanging tough throughout the disses, and in turn, joked about Fatone's post-boy band life.
"He's something no one's ever yelled into a phone," he rapped. "I need a hit, quick! Get me Fatone."
Watch Joey vs. Joey below.
Also on the episode, actor and comedian Ron Funches faced off against Raven-Symoné.
Drop the Mic airs Wednesdays at 10pm ET / PT on TNT.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?