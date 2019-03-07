Watch Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson Sing Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" on Carpool Karaoke

YouTube
by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Mar. 7, 2019 6:27 AM
Can't stop singing Ariana Grande's "7 Rings?" You're not alone.
Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson appeared in a new preview for Carpool Karaoke on Thursday and belted out the song.
The Captain Marvel co-stars appeared to know the lyrics pretty well, too. They also couldn't resist busting out a few subtle dance moves as they cruised around Los Angeles.
However, things took a turn after Jackson picked up a polygraph examiner named John and gave Larson a lie detector test. The Snakes on a Plane star then asked the actress a series of questions, including whether she would tell him if she didn't like his performance in a scene. He also asked her if she liked his hats and his singing voice.
Unfortunately for Larson, the test indicated she wasn't always telling the truth.
"He's making s--t up," she said about the results.
Luckily, Jackson was a good sport and was willing to get hooked up, too. Turning the tables, the Oscar winner then grilled him on a series of questions, including if he ever farted during a scene.
To see both of their responses, check out the video.
Captain Marvel soars into theaters this Friday.
