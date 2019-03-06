Bella Thorne Is Looking For Her Next Girlfriend After Tana Mongeau Breakup

Bella Thorne is on the lookout for her next girlfriend, just over a week after splitting from YouTuber Tana Mongeau.

Rather than join a dating app, Bella is looking for any potential romantic partners on Instagram, where she actually happened to connect with Tana over a year ago. Alongside a scantily-clad photo of herself in pants and a revealing diamond bra was the caption: "I need a new gf. Who wants to be my girlfriend?"

Of course, countless fans flooded her Instagram with eager comments, volunteering to be her new beau.

While Bella appears to be moving on from her YouTuber ex, nor she or Tana have revealed the reason behind their breakup. But it appears to have been an amiable split since both of the stars continue to declare their love for one another on social media, as fans plead for an explanation.