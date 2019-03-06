R. Kelly Headed Back to Jail After Failing to Pay $161,000 in Child Support

R. Kelly is heading back behind bars after failing to pay more than $160,000 in back child support, an ongoing legal issue unrelated to his highly publicized sexual abuse charges.

Last month, a Chicago judge issued an order that would send the 52-year-old "I Believe I Can Fly" singer to jail if he doesn't pay $161,663 he owes his ex-wife Andrea "Drea" Kelly, with whom he shares three children, including one minor, by 10 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Her manager told the newspaper that Kelly had stopped making required $20,000 monthly child support payments last spring.

The singer, whose real name is Robert Kelly, appeared at a hearing about the case on Wednesday afternoon and was then taken into police custody, E! News has confirmed. A spokesperson for the Cook County Sheriff's Office said Kelly is set to be transferred to jail, and must pay the $161,633 to be released. His next court date on the child support case is on March 13.