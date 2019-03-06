Tyler Baltierra Reflects on His and Catelynn Lowell's "Emotionally Sensitive" Year in New Family Photo

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Wed., Mar. 6, 2019 2:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, baby Vaeda Luma

Brittni Marie Photography/@brittnimariephotography

Tyler Baltierra is taking some time to look back at many of the ups and downs of the past year of his life.

The Teen Mom star shared a family photo on Instagram featuring his and Catelynn Lowells new baby, Vaeda Luma as well as their daughter NovaLee Reign. They're all sitting on a set of stairs together smiling at each other. Nova looks fascinated by her new baby sister and Tyler's smile exudes pure joy and love.

Tyler described why the photo is so meaningful to him in the caption as well as the highs and lows that accompanied him throughout the recent months.

"This is my inspiration for everything! I love my family so much & there's nothing I wouldn't do for all of my girls!" he began. "After this past year with our miscarriage, Cate's mental health struggle, my dad & sister's recovery, & my own mental health journey...I thought this pregnancy couldn't have came at a more emotionally sensitive time for us." 

Read

Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Welcome Baby Girl

He continued, "But life isn't about convenient timing & destiny works in mysterious ways. I'm just so blessed that Vaeda's destiny was to be right here in her mother's arms, next to her big sister, who's wrapped in her daddy's arms...it's a feeling that's unexplainable."

Their baby girl was born on Feb. 21 at 9:24 a.m. 

It seems Nova has already become a total pro at this big sister thing, too. 

On Tuesday, Tyler shared a sweet photo of himself holding his newborn and they're touching nose-to-nose. 

"Words can't describe the joy I feel when looking into that tiny angelic little face. Daddy loves you Vaeda," he wrote.

Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Instagram

Instagram

Catelynn and Tyler have had their fair share of trying times recently, which he mentions in his caption.

In 2017, she sought treatment in the past for mental health reasons due to postpartum depression and suicidal thoughts.

The couple had some marital issues late last year and they took some time to live apart from each other. They called it a "30-day self-reflection" period and not a "separation." Although they lived apart, the parents still saw each other on a regular basis.

"We say, 'Let's just do 30 days of self-reflection time. You get to focus on you. I get to focus on me.' The main goal is to stay with my wife and live this life," he said on Us Weekly's Watch With Us podcast. "We love each other. It's crazy too because when you do grow up with each other, no one can really understand the bond. There is no explanation for it."

Catelynn and Tyler spent Christmas together and took to social media to profess their love for one another.

In honor of Catelynn and Tyler's newborn, take a look at the photos below to see some of their cutest family moments.

Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, baby Vaeda Luma

Brittni Marie Photography/@brittnimariephotography

Daddy's girl

Tyler poses with his newborn daughter, Vaeda Luma. She was born on Feb 21. "Words can't describe the joy I feel when looking into that tiny angelic little face," he wrote on Instagram.

Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, baby Vaeda Luma

Brittni Marie Photography/@brittnimariephotography

All you need is love

The family of four all grin at each other during a photo shoot. "This is my inspiration for everything! I love my family so much & there's nothing I wouldn't do for all of my girls!" Tyler wrote on Instagram.

Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, baby Vaeda Luma

Brittni Marie Photography/@brittnimariephotography

Big Sister Duties

Nova smiles and wraps her arm around her new baby sister. Catelynn captioned this photo on Instagram, "The love I have for these girls is SO unbelievably HUGE!! I'm so blessed to be the mommy to them!!!"

Article continues below

Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Instagram

Instagram

Family Matters

The trio smiles during a chilly and windy day on the beach.

Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Instagram

Instagram

Dino-Mite Day

Nova doesn't seem impressed or excited to meet the T-Rex standing behind her.

Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Instagram

Instagram

Pretty in Pink

Catelynn and her daughter smile for a selfie.

Article continues below

Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Instagram

Instagram

Hold Me Closer

Nova snuggles up with her dad for a sweet selfie.

Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Instagram

Instagram

In Awe

Tyler, Catelynn and Nova all look on in fascination at fireworks on July 4, 2017.

Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Instagram

Instagram

I've Got Your Back

NovaLee hitches a ride on their family walk on a sunny day.

Article continues below

Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, 16 and Pregnant

MTV

The throwback

Tyler and Catelynn smile as she holds their newborn baby, Carolyn. She was placed for open adoption in 2009.

Congratulations on the new addition to the family, Tyler, Catelynn and Nova!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ , Catelynn Lowell , Babies , VG , Top Stories , Reality TV

Trending Stories

Latest News
R. Kelly

R. Kelly Headed Back to Jail After Failing to Pay $161,000 in Child Support

Arrow

Arrow Is Ending After Season 8

Michael Jackson, Super Bowl

Michael Jackson's Music Dropped From Radio Stations Following Finding Neverland Premiere

Luke Perry

Luke Perry's Son Jack Makes First Statement Since Father's Death

Jeopardy, Alex Trebek

Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek Diagnosed With Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer

Bethenny Frankel

Inside Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy's Custody Trial: RHONY Star Gets Emotional in Court

Chance The Rapper, Kirsten Corley

Chance the Rapper Reveals He's Marrying His Fiancée This Weekend in Sweet Twitter Thread

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.