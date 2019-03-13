The Best iHeartRadio Music Awards Fashion Looks of All Time: From Flashy Jumpsuits to Goth Glam Dresses

Get ready to gasp... at the best iHeartRadio Music Awards fashion looks of all time.

The star-studded ceremony kicks off on Thursday, March 14, and fans will eagerly await to see which celebrities show up and show out on the red carpet. In the past, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato and Zendaya (to name a few) have all worn eye-catching outfits that made everyone clutch their pearls.

For those who might not recall, RiRi perfectly blended two styles together with her goth glam lewk at the 2014 awards show. She rocked a black lace gown, snake-green lipstick, bantu knots and flashy jewelry. It hasn't been proven, but we're guessing everyone had "love on the brain" when they saw her get-up.

Another head-turning fashion moment? Hailey Baldwin's 2018 red carpet design. She wore an ostentatious jumpsuit that featured ornate beading, bedazzle galore and fringe!

Unlike most events during awards season, the iHeartRadio Music Awards is one of the few shows where celebrities are more playful and eccentric with their style.