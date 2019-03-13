The Best iHeartRadio Music Awards Fashion Looks of All Time: From Flashy Jumpsuits to Goth Glam Dresses

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Clear Channel
Get ready to gasp... at the best iHeartRadio Music Awards fashion looks of all time.
The star-studded ceremony kicks off on Thursday, March 14, and fans will eagerly await to see which celebrities show up and show out on the red carpet. In the past, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato and Zendaya (to name a few) have all worn eye-catching outfits that made everyone clutch their pearls.
For those who might not recall, RiRi perfectly blended two styles together with her goth glam lewk at the 2014 awards show. She rocked a black lace gown, snake-green lipstick, bantu knots and flashy jewelry. It hasn't been proven, but we're guessing everyone had "love on the brain" when they saw her get-up.
Another head-turning fashion moment? Hailey Baldwin's 2018 red carpet design. She wore an ostentatious jumpsuit that featured ornate beading, bedazzle galore and fringe!
Unlike most events during awards season, the iHeartRadio Music Awards is one of the few shows where celebrities are more playful and eccentric with their style.
Instead of taking a more modest approach, many artists opt for gaudy and risqué attire. That's why there are so many noteworthy fashion moments to hit the show's red carpet.
To see all of the greatest ensembles to grace the iHeartRadio Music Awards, keep scrolling through our gallery. From snazzy pantsuits to peek-a-boo dresses, this list is chock-full of unforgettable designs.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images
Hailey Baldwin
The 22-year-old model brings the glitz and glam to the red carpet with her flashy Zuhair Murad jumpsuit.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Clear Channel
Rihanna
Not one to stick to the basics, the "Love on the Brain" singer serves goth glam vibes with her lace black gown and snake-green lipstick.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Halsey
Halsey goes for the gold wearing an audacious marigold ensemble from the Versus Versace Spring 2017 collection. She rocks a wide belt as a top and pairs it with a matching yellow coat and pants.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Turner
Taylor Swift
Wearing her most daring outfit to date, the Reputation singer ditches the dress for a black sequins Saint Laurent jumpsuit.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Serayah McNeill
The Empire actress looks like the late Aaliyah with her slick-straight hair and Tommy Hilfiger get-up.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Camila Cabello
The "Havana" singer brings the heat to the iHeartRadio stage wearing a flamingo pink gown that exudes old Hollywood glamour. In fact, her outfit was a recreation of Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress from Gentleman Prefer Blondes.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Noah Cyrus
Noah adds fun and flair to the red carpet with her whimsical Marc Jacobs mini-dress, which features colorful illustrations.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Turner
Demi Lovato
The "Sorry Not Sorry" songstress makes a case for a color-blocking suit with her Alexander McQueen outfit.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
RiRi
Green with envy! Making this list twice (!!!), the multi-hyphenate performs at the awards show in an electrifying green ensemble.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images
Ashanti
The legendary singer shines as bright as the flashing lights in her copper-red sequins pantsuit. In other words, this outfit is not "foolish."
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Cardi B
The "I Like It" rapper knocks it out of the park with her over-the-top burgundy tulle dress by Christian Siriano.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Clear Channel
Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo pushes the envelope once again with this white-hot mini dress from Zuhair Murad, which features intricate cut-outs and beading.
George Pimentel/Getty Images
Massari
Skipping the usual black and white tux, Massari opts for an ostentatious ensemble. He pairs his red embroidered coat with flashy shoes and jewelry pieces.
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Paris Hilton
Queen of hearts! The socialite looks hot, hot, hot in her strawberry red Charbel Zoe Couture dress.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Turner
Selena Gomez
The "Good For You" singer adds a fun pop of color to the red carpet with her bright orange Mugler suit. The asymmetrical, cut-out top and choker necklaces give her ensemble some edge.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images
Khalid
The "Suncity" singer ditches the standard suits for a more snazzy lewk. His silver lamé button-down probably has him singing, "nothing feels better than this."
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Turner
Zendaya
Zendaya always slays the red carpet with audacious designs and unique styles, and this crushed velvet suit is no different. This swanky ensemble is from Haider Ackermann.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images
Sarah Hyland
The Modern Family actress sizzles in a little black dress from Galia Lahav. The deep v-cut and sequins design make it more glam, and her silver bedazzled shoes are the icing on the cake.
